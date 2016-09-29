Expectations for a more normal school year for 2022-23 in northeastern schools are running high, tempered with some nerves, with all but a handful of students back in class.

In Greater Sudbury, the Rainbow District School Board said less than two percent of students opted to study from home and the Sudbury Catholic District School Board says only 15 students in Grades 1-8 are learning remotely.

Seated on a couch in the living room of his family's Sudbury townhouse, 11-year-old Davis Gibson-Taylor beams and pumps his fist when asked if he is ready for his first day back this year.

His mother Ashley is also glad that both he and his eight year-old brother are looking forward to a more normal year in school than the past couple of years because of the pandemic.

She says she struggled to get them to focus on screens when they had no choice but to learn at home and noted their social development lagged.

That combined with the fact that she works overnight hours made all of their disrupted schedules hard to manage.

Sudbury mom, Ashley Gibson-Taylor says she's hoping for a more normal year for her son, Davis, but is still a little nervous about COVID disrupting their routine again. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)

As much as possible, she sent both boys to school in between forced shutdowns, but she said they are still adjusting, and she admits to some anxiety about whatever potential curve balls COVID might lob this year.

"With the way that the last years have gone, I think it's unknown for everybody because it seems like we're facing new challenges every school year for the last, I guess, almost three years now," said Gibson-Taylor.

"So there's still a lot of nerves in terms of, OK, what's going to happen if we have another big outbreak, are we going to be at home again? The kids are still adjusting to kind of getting back to normal life. As much as our kids have been in school since last September, the protocols changed so many times through the last school year that it's still new territory all the time, I feel."

It's still new territory all the time, I feel. - Sudbury mother of elementary school students, Ashley Gibson-Taylor

But Gibson-Taylor says although health guidelines have become a little more permissive with the onus on personal choices and responsibilities to stay safe, she feels ready for the challenge.

She says her children will have clean masks on hand if needed and trusts them to use them if they find themselves in situations where they are needed.

She said both have been vaccinated. She also intended to get her younger son the booster shot when she heard last week that the public health unit had started offering it to his age group, days before classes start.

The chair of the Sudbury Catholic District School Board said educators are excited to welcome students back and believe the classroom is the best place for them.

"I think, I think at the end of the day we understand, we all understand that in-person contact is extremely important for the development of the children at all levels from JK through to their final year of secondary studies," said Michael Bellmore.

Still, he noted, it isn't quite business as usual due to disruption over the past two-and-a-half years.

"We've got students who are going to enter the school system this year into grades one and two who have not been yet in a classroom setting," said Bellmore. "So their first foray into a real classroom setting will be at a much later grade than we customarily find we are putting our children into. So there's going to be a lot of of those kinds of things that we're going to be seeing in the system."

There are also signs that COVID continues to linger.

The Rainbow District School Board summarized the most recent medical advice in a letter to parents.

Like all boards, it is emphasizing the need for parents and students to use a screening survey daily to identify possible symptoms of illness.

It noted the mandate to isolate for five days has been dropped in favour of encouraging people to stay home whenever they feel symptoms of the flu, gastrointestinal or COVID illness.

Once people are on the mend; that is, once a fever is gone, respiratory symptoms have improved for 24 hours, and gastrointestinal symptoms are better for 48 hours, they can return to work or school while wearing a mask for the following 10 days.

People in the same household as someone who is sick are also asked to mask for ten days and monitor for symptoms.

The province's medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore says the policy should control all of the viruses expected to re-surge this year.

Schools could face "double whammy" of flu and COVID

An immunologist at NOSM University in Sudbury said the policy should work to a certain extent to contain what he calls the "double-whammy" of flu and COVID, but Alain Simard said he'd go farther and ask all household members to stay home, even if they are asymptomatic.

He pointed out that 30-40 percent of all COVID positive cases are asymptomatic so people will unwittingly transmit the virus.

Simard remarked that there seems to be a lack of education on the need for well-fitting KN-95 and N-95 masks, and said cloth and medical masks are not effective.

As for ventilation in the school, the director of education for the Rainbow District School Board said they've made all the upgrades required.

"In the past, the ministry wanted to have HEPA units in areas of schools that didn't have direct mechanical ventilation," said Bruce Bourget. "We spent over $6 million on mechanical ventilation upgrades in the last two years and in addition, every one of our teaching spaces in all of our schools has a HEPA filter as well."

Increased cleaning, hand sanitizing and free masks are expected to add to the layers of protection.

Not everyone feels the protocols are strong enough.

Members of Ontario's outgoing science table say they would have advised against the province's decision to scrap the isolation requirements if they had been consulted on the move.

The president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation, Karen Littlewood, also said she was concerned considering people who were potentially still contagious would be back in the cafeteria or classroom.

"People aren't going to really be 100 per cent sure," said Littlewood. "So if you have a gastro symptom, you have to have 48 hours free of that. But if you have a fever, then it's 24 hours, but then you're supposed to wear a mask for 10 days. But who's going to to be making sure that that actually happened? And that's where the concerns from the people working in the schools are, is they're not necessarily going to know if people should have the masks or not."

Regardless, Littlewood said teachers are genuinely excited about getting back to the classroom.

Robert Gruhl teaches at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School in Sudbury. (Submitted by Robert Gruhl)

One of those teachers, Robert Gruhl, teaches physics and robotics at Lo-Ellen Secondary School in Sudbury and said it was hard for remote students because they had to simulate their work.

Gruhl said he will discard his mask, at least for now, and he can't wait to actually see the faces of his students and interact with them in person, although COVID does lurk in the back of his mind.

"I'm trying not to think about it too much because there's nothing you can do about it and like, it's there," said Gruhl.

"I know there's a threat of potentially going right back to square one. I don't think it will, but there's a chance. And so you try not to think of how dark it can get because I think we're past the worst part."

"I want to just get back to teaching like I did, you know, three years ago, and in the past 30 years, or whatever it is, you know, enjoying the time with the kids," said Gruhl.