One-day strike closes most schools in northeastern Ontario

There will be no class today for most elementary and secondary students across northeastern Ontario.

That's because of a one-day strike by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation.

It represents 60,000 education workers in the province, including over 2,000 in the northeast.

That includes English public high school teachers, as well as many support staff in elementary and secondary schools in several different boards.

The strike will see all English public classes from junior kindergarten to Grade 12 cancelled today, except for elementary schools in the Rainbow District School Board in the Sudbury area which are still on.

All French public schools in the northeast are closed today, as well as most French Catholic schools.

French Catholic classes in the Nipissing and Temiskaming areas are unaffected by the strike.

Eric Laberge is the president of Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation local for Rainbow District School Board employees.

"We're hoping to apply pressure to the Ford government to sit at the table and have meaningful discussion," says Eric Laberge, who represents 600 OSSTF members who work at the Rainbow District School Board.

He rejects the province's claim that the main issue in the dispute is a pay increase, saying his union is focused on reversing cuts to the education system that will see teachers and support staff lose their jobs.

Both sides are accusing the other of not being willing to negotiate, and Laberge admits that makes it tough for the public to know who to believe.

"Until there's actual dialogue going on, it will be very difficult to make that determination," he says.