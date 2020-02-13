Hundreds of students are staying home again today for the latest rotating strikes by teacher unions.

Today, for the first time since they were formed more than 20 years ago, teachers from the French language school boards will be out on the picket lines. That means all French schools are closed for the day.

English high schools in Sault Ste. Marie, Elliot Lake and the rest of Algoma district are also closed today. That's for a one-day strike by the union representing secondary teachers with the Algoma school board and the Huron-Superior Catholic board.

Feb. 13: District School Board Ontario North East

"DSB1 elementary schools, including Grade 7 and 8 programs in Grade 7 to 12 schools, will be closed to students on Tuesday, February 11 and Thursday, February 13. Secondary schools will remain open to students." READ MORE

Feb 13. Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO)

Every French language school in the province will be closed.

Feb 13. Algoma District School Board

All OSSTF/FEESO members employed by the Algoma District School Boards will be engaged in the full withdrawal of services

Feb 13. Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board

All OSSTF/FEESO members employed by the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board will be engaged in the full withdrawal of services

Feb 13. Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l'Ontario

OSSTF/FEESO members employed by the Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l'Ontario at the following worksites will be engaged in the full withdrawal of services: École publique Écho-les-Rapides (Sault Ste-Marie) • École publique l'Escalade (Wawa) • École publique d'Elliot Lake (Elliot Lake) • École secondaire Villa Française des Jeunes (Elliot Lake) • École secondaire d'Orée des Bois (Dubreuilville) • École publique Franco-Manitou (Manitouwadge) • École secondaire Château-Jeunesse (Longlac) • École secondaire Cité-Supérieure (Marathon)

Feb 13. Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvel-Ontario

"Due to the impact of the strikes on the proper functioning of schools, including the safety and well-being of all students, all Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon schools will be closed to all elementary and secondary students on Thursday, February 13. Please note as well that the Centre des petits program will not be offered in École Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault-Ste-Marie) and École Sacré-Cœur (Chapleau).​​​​​ Daycares as well as before-and-after programs located in schools will operate normally.

Feb. 14: Near North District School Board