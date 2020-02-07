The union representing English public elementary schools, the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO), is staging a province-wide one-day walkout today.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) has also announced that members will be "enhancing their administrative job action" starting today.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF/FEESO) said that certain school boards will take part in a one-day, full withdrawal of services in selected locations across Ontario on February 13.

Meanwhile, the union representing teachers in the French-language system (AEFO) announced on Friday that it's planning once-weekly province-wide strikes starting Thursday.

Feb. 11: All-board strike, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario

"One-day strike of all 83,000 ETFO members."

Feb. 11: Ontario English Catholic Teacher's Association — Work-to-Rule

"Enhanced administrative job action means that during the regular school day, OECTA members will only undertake their scheduled teaching and supervision duties. They will not accept additional tasks or assignments. Parent-teacher interviews will go ahead if they have been scheduled. Teachers will continue to participate in extra-curricular activities."

Feb. 12: Algoma District School Board

"In the Algoma District School Board, this union represents all our Elementary and Adult Literacy and Basic Skills (LBS) teaching staff, thus please be advised that all elementary schools, all 7/8 programs in secondary schools, Superior Heights Community Education, Rockhaven school as well as Adult and Literacy Basic Skills programs will be closed to students on Tuesday, February 11th and Wednesday, February 12th , 2020."

Feb. 12: Moosonee District School Area Board

"Moosonee Public School school will be closed to students on February 6 and 7, 2020. The school will re-open on Monday, February 10, 2020. While we understand this is a challenging time, parents will be required to make alternate arrangements for their children. If a deal is made between ETFO and the government prior to these dates, we will inform our families of next steps."

Feb. 12: Moose Factory Island District School Area Board (Ministik School)

"Ministik school will be closed to students on Tuesday February 11, 2020 & Wednesday, February 12, 2020. A reminder that Thursday February 13, 2020 & Friday, February 14, 2020 are scheduled PD Days. Ministik School will be re-opened to students after the Family Day weekend on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020."

Feb. 13: District School Board Ontario North East

"DSB1 elementary schools, including Grade 7 and 8 programs in Grade 7 to 12 schools, will be closed to students on Tuesday, February 11 and Thursday, February 13. Secondary schools will remain open to students."

Feb 13. Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO)

Every French language school in the province will be closed.

Feb 13. Algoma District School Board

All OSSTF/FEESO members employed by the Algoma District School Boards will be engaged in the full withdrawal of services

Feb 13. Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board

All OSSTF/FEESO members employed by the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board will be engaged in the full withdrawal of services

Feb 13. Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l'Ontario

OSSTF/FEESO members employed by the Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l'Ontario at the following worksites will be engaged in the full withdrawal of services: École publique Écho-les-Rapides (Sault Ste-Marie) • École publique l'Escalade (Wawa) • École publique d'Elliot Lake (Elliot Lake) • École secondaire Villa Française des Jeunes (Elliot Lake) • École secondaire d'Orée des Bois (Dubreuilville) • École publique Franco-Manitou (Manitouwadge) • École secondaire Château-Jeunesse (Longlac) • École secondaire Cité-Supérieure (Marathon)

Feb 13. Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvel-Ontario

"Due to the impact of the strikes on the proper functioning of schools, including the safety and well-being of all students, all Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon schools will be closed to all elementary and secondary students on Thursday, February 13. Please note as well that the Centre des petits program will not be offered in École Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault-Ste-Marie) and École Sacré-Cœur (Chapleau).​​​​​ Daycares as well as before-and-after programs located in schools will operate normally.

Feb. 14: Near North District School Board