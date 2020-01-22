Strikes at some Ontario elementary schools continue today, including English public elementary schools in the Algoma board, as well as in Moosonee and Moose Factory.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario held a provincewide walkout yesterday for all of its more than 80,000 members.

Today the union is resuming its rotating, one-day strikes.

Antother province-wide strike by the ETFO is slated for Tuesday, Feb. 11.

This is the walkout schedule for northeastern Ontario today:

Feb. 7: Algoma District School Board

"There will be a province-wide strike on Thursday, February 6th and for the Algoma district, another one-day strike (as part of the rotating strikes) on Friday, February 7th . Both of these days are a full withdrawal of services... In the Algoma District School Board, this union represents all our Elementary and Adult Literacy and Basic Skills (LBS) teaching staff, thus please be advised that all elementary schools, all Adult Literacy and Basic Skills programs, all 7/8 programs in secondary schools as well as Superior Heights Community Education and Rockhaven school will be closed to students on Thursday, February 6th and Friday, February 7th , 2020." READ MORE

Feb 7: Moosonee District School Area Board and Moose Factory Island District School Area Board