All of Ontario's public elementary teachers are on strike today, as their union escalates job action amid stalled contract talks.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario has been on a work-to-rule campaign since November, and has been staging rotating strikes for the past few weeks.

Today will be their first province-wide strike, followed by a second one planned for Feb. 11.

ETFO had said that it would ramp up its rotating strikes if no deal was reached last Friday, and they are now targeting each board with a one-day strike each week as well as holding a province-wide strike each week.

Union president Sam Hammond has said the union was close to a deal with the government after three days of talks last week, but the province's negotiators suddenly tabled new proposals at the 11th hour that ETFO couldn't accept.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said the government has put forward "reasonable proposals."

This is the walkout schedule for northeastern Ontario this week:

Feb. 6: One-day strike of all 83,000 members of ETFO, shutting down all English public elementary schools in the province

Feb. 7: Algoma District School Board

"There will be a province-wide strike on Thursday, February 6th and for the Algoma district, another one-day strike (as part of the rotating strikes) on Friday, February 7th . Both of these days are a full withdrawal of services... In the Algoma District School Board, this union represents all our Elementary and Adult Literacy and Basic Skills (LBS) teaching staff, thus please be advised that all elementary schools, all Adult Literacy and Basic Skills programs, all 7/8 programs in secondary schools as well as Superior Heights Community Education and Rockhaven school will be closed to students on Thursday, February 6th and Friday, February 7th , 2020." READ MORE

Feb 7: Moosonee District School Area Board and Moose Factory Island District School Area Board