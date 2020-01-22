School strikes in the northeast this week: a walkout schedule
Your go-to calendar for school labour action in the northeast this week
Elementary students with the Near North board in the North Bay area are staying home today for the latest one-day teacher strike.
They'll also be off tomorrow, along with all English public elementary students across Ontario.
And next week, the union is threatening another round of one-day walkouts, with each English public elementary student in the province set to miss two days of school.
Meanwhile, the union for teachers in the French school boards returns to the bargaining table today.
President Remi Sabourin is hoping to see some progress on a new contract. He said two weeks of job action by French teachers has put pressure on both sides.
The French teachers union is the only one so far not to stage rotating strikes, but Sabourin says that option is on the table, depending on how contract talks go today.
This is the walkout schedule for northeastern Ontario this week.
Feb. 5: Near North District School Board
- "On February 5 and 6, 2020 all NNDSB schools will be closed to elementary students (Grade JK-8) but will remain open and accessible to Grade 9 -12 students." READ MORE
Feb. 6: One-day strike of all 83,000 members of ETFO, shutting down all English public elementary schools in the province
Feb. 7: Algoma District School Board
- "There will be a province-wide strike on Thursday, February 6th and for the Algoma district, another one-day strike (as part of the rotating strikes) on Friday, February 7th . Both of these days are a full withdrawal of services... In the Algoma District School Board, this union represents all our Elementary and Adult Literacy and Basic Skills (LBS) teaching staff, thus please be advised that all elementary schools, all Adult Literacy and Basic Skills programs, all 7/8 programs in secondary schools as well as Superior Heights Community Education and Rockhaven school will be closed to students on Thursday, February 6th and Friday, February 7th , 2020." READ MORE
Feb 7: Moosonee District School Area Board and Moose Factory Island District School Area Board
- "The withdrawal of services on Thursday, February 6 is a province wide strike day, and Friday, February 7 is a rotating strike day in school boards across Ontario including Moose Factory Island District School Area Board. This withdrawal of services of ETFO members means that all teachers will be on strike and therefore we will have to close the school to students on these days." READ MORE
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.