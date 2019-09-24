After labour negotiations with the provincial government broke off on Friday, the Elementary Teacher's Federation of Ontario announced it would "escalate its rotating strikes" — including a one-day strike of all ETFO members across the province.

High school teachers announced Thursday they would resume their weekly rotating strikes, after not holding any during last week's exam period.

Unions representing English Catholic teachers and teachers in the French system have bargaining scheduled this week.

This is the walkout schedule for northeastern Ontario this week.

Feb. 4: Rainbow District School Board

"All classes from Kindergarten to Grade 8 in Rainbow Schools in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island will be cancelled on both days, including Grade 7 and 8 classes at Chelmsford Valley District Composite School, Confederation Secondary School, Lively District Secondary School and Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School." READ MORE

Feb. 4: Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA)

"The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) has given notice that they will be engaging in a one-day strike (full withdrawal of services) on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. OECTA represents all Catholic teachers locally and provincially."

All elementary and high school students in the Catholic system are affected by this walkout. READ MORE

Feb. 5: Near North District School Board

"On February 5 and 6, 2020 all NNDSB schools will be closed to elementary students (Grade JK-8) but will remain open and accessible to Grade 9 -12 students." READ MORE

Feb. 6: One-day strike of all 83,000 members of ETFO, shutting down all English public elementary schools in the province

Feb. 7: Algoma District School Board

"There will be a province-wide strike on Thursday, February 6th and for the Algoma district, another one-day strike (as part of the rotating strikes) on Friday, February 7th . Both of these days are a full withdrawal of services... In the Algoma District School Board, this union represents all our Elementary and Adult Literacy and Basic Skills (LBS) teaching staff, thus please be advised that all elementary schools, all Adult Literacy and Basic Skills programs, all 7/8 programs in secondary schools as well as Superior Heights Community Education and Rockhaven school will be closed to students on Thursday, February 6th and Friday, February 7th , 2020." READ MORE

Feb 7: Moosonee District School Area Board and Moose Factory Island District School Area Board