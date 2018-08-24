The big yellow buses are rolling again on the roads of northeastern Ontario and this year —as the COVID pandemic eases — they'll be back to more normal numbers.

For the 2022-23 school year, most students are expected to be back to classroom learning, meaning buses will also be full.

Masking and distancing mandates were dropped late last school year, but there are some new transportation developments meant to improve overall safety for students.

Buses in the Sudbury-Manitoulin area will be the first in northern Ontario to adopt some new technology that has already been used by some consortia in eastern Ontario.

Renée Boucher is the executive director of the Sudbury Student Transportation Services Consortium.

She said they are introducing a new app for parents that they'll be able to download from the App Store onto their cellphones or tablets from a company called mTransport.

This app will notify parents when the bus is approaching the stop, when the bus has left the stop and when it has arrived at school, said Boucher

But that's not all.

The next phase of the project is giving every child a QR code card that they'll scan onto a tablet loaded on the bus.

We do better when we're tracking goods and services. We should be at this particular point now with children. - Renée Boucher, executive director for Sudbury Student Services Consortium

"It will let us know which child is on which bus, and it will ensure that all students are getting dropped off the proper stop," said Boucher.

"I think it's a super, it's a wonderful technology. We do better when we're tracking goods and services. We should be at this particular point now with children."

Boucher said the tablets are already loaded on the buses, but the cards are not ready yet, although she's anticipating they'll be delivered in October or November.

And if students lose or forget their cards, Boucher said, there is a way for drivers to enter data manually to adjust for problems.

Boucher declined to say how much the technology cost, but said there is no cost to parents.

It's technology that Chuck Seguin with Nipissing-Parry Sound Transportation Services said he'll be watching, but hasn't adopted yet.

Seguin said their low-tech methods of tracking buses and students have been working fine.

But he highlighted another safety improvement that will be in place in buses across the north.

Drivers will notice a difference in the colour of the top four lights at the roof line of the bus, back and front, he said.

Instead of all four being red, two of the lenses have been changed to yellow.

Those two amber lights will flash as the bus slows before a stop, said Seguin, indicating to drivers they should also slow, and prepare to stop.

That change will make school bus signals consistent across the province, he said.