School buses have been cancelled for the Sudbury, Espanola, Massey and Manitoulin Districts due to hazardous winter conditions.

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium says all school-related transportation services for English Catholic, English public, French Catholic and French public schools are cancelled today. All schools will remain open



As well, all buses on the Highway 11 corridor from Temagami to Cochrane are cancelled, as well as Timmins, Foleyet and Gogama. Schools remain open except for Kearns, Elk Lake and Temagami. The cancellations affect all four school boards.

Buses in the Nipissing-Parry Sound area are also cancelled including routes in Burk's Falls, Magnetawan, Trout Lake, Four Mile Lake Rd, Callander, Bonfield, East Ferris, West Nipissing, North Bay and Mattawa.

Parents are reminded to arrange for transportation at the end of the day for those students who attended school if the routes are still cancelled.

Click here for bus updates from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium , covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.

for bus updates from the , covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas. Click here for bus updates from Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services , covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay.

for bus updates from , covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay. ​Click here for bus updates from Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation , covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins.

for bus updates from , covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins. Click here for bus updates from the Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Service , covering schools in all four boards in Sault Ste Marie, the Central Algoma area, the North Shore area as well as Chapleau, Wawa, Hornepayne and White River.

Wondering about road conditions around Ontario today? Check out this Ministry of Transportation website for information.



