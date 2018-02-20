The Sudbury Student Services Consortium is applauding the province's plan to help officials better crack down on drivers who pass stopped school buses.

Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek said Thursday the Progressive Conservative government will make regulatory changes that will mean an additional witness is no longer required in order to use a school busses' camera footage in court.

Footage from school bus cameras will be able to be used on its own to prosecute drivers and municipalities will also be able to levy stiffer fines for the offence.

Currently, the province relies on the bus drivers for much of the information and if a bus driver can not take the day off to attend court, Yurek said the footage is not admissible in court.

Renee Boucher, a spokesperson with the Sudbury consortium, said this change will benefit the bus drivers.

"We needed additional information although we had the vehicle on camera not stopping for the stop arm, the driver still needed to give as much detail as possible to the police," Boucher said.

Boucher said bus drivers will now be able to focus on keeping children safe instead of collecting information about a vehicle that illegally passes a bus.

"[Before the new rules] the school bus driver needed to take details of the vehicle, try to get the license number, try to get details on the person who was driving the vehicle," Boucher said.

"This, while the driver was looking at children and ensuring that they're crossing the road safely."