Five school buses were destroyed in a late night fire in Chelmsford.

Greater Sudbury firefighters were called to C and D Bus Lines on Montpellier Road just before midnight on Monday.

Claude Montpellier, the owner of the bus company, says he was alerted to the fire by a passing driver.

He ran towards the flames and started driving buses to safety.

"All I thought in my mind is try to save as many buses as I can," Montpellier said.

"I saved two of them and the rest of them the fire was too close," he said. "The front was on fire, so there's no point saving that bus, it's finished."

Fire crews worked in bitterly cold temperatures to put out the fire, which spared a nearby garage.

Damage is listed at $800,000.

Montpellier, who has been in the school bus business for over 30 years, said he happened to have five spare buses on hand, so school bus service was not disrupted on Tuesday.

Investigators are still trying to determine what started the fire, but Montpellier suspects it might have been a malfunctioning block heater.