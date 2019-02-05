Skip to Main Content
It could be record-breaking winter for school bus cancellations in northeast

School buses have stayed parked for dozens of days so far this winter, due to a mix of snow, freezing rain and freezing cold temperatures.

Sudbury and Timmins areas have matched bus cancellations from last year, with still 2 months of winter to go

Erik White · CBC News ·
Some schools in northeastern Ontario have had as many days with no buses running as they did all of last year, with two months of winter still to go. (CBC News)

If it seems like you've been hearing about more school bus cancellations on CBC radio this winter, it's because you have.

Some parts of the region have already matched their total bus cancellations from last school year, with at least two months of winter still to go.

That includes the North East Tri-Board Student Transportation, which covers Temagami, Timmins, Hearst and points in between, where there have been a total of 22 days without buses running.

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium has called off the buses nine days so far this year, matching the total from the 2017-18 school year. 

School yearSudbury onlySudbury, Espanola, MasseyEspanola and Massey onlyManitoulin Island onlyentire region
2011-1220011
2012-1304024
2013-1402001
2014-1510000
2015-1600004
2016-1704012
2017-1802106
2018-19 (to Feb.5)04023

For the Algoma district, there have been eight days with cancelled school buses so far this winter, including three times they didn't run in the City of Sault Ste. Marie.

Numbers have not yet been provided by Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services.

Here's the breakdown for the North East Tri-Board: 

School yearNorth region (Matheson to Hearst)Central region (Timmins)South region (Temagami to Kirkland Lake)
2014-151193
2015-164510
2016-17569
2017-186610
2018-19 (to Feb. 5)778

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium says school bus companies are docked 20 per cent of their fee on school bus cancellation days to account for the kilometres not being logged, and fuel not being used.

One of the biggest disruptions from all these bus cancellations has been for high school students writing exams.

At St. Charles College in Sudbury, exams were supposed to wrap up Jan. 29 and a new semester was to have begun Feb. 4.

Instead, the final exams will finally be written Tuesday morning and the new semester will get underway that afternoon.

"Well, it has been challenging rescheduling three exams, however we have been pulling together and trying to make decisions based on what's best for students," says principal Patty Mardero. 

"I think the students are pretty anxious to get their exams done. It was important to us to support the students by not giving them two exams in one day, so I think the students do appreciate that."

