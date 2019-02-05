If it seems like you've been hearing about more school bus cancellations on CBC radio this winter, it's because you have.

Some parts of the region have already matched their total bus cancellations from last school year, with at least two months of winter still to go.

That includes the North East Tri-Board Student Transportation, which covers Temagami, Timmins, Hearst and points in between, where there have been a total of 22 days without buses running.

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium has called off the buses nine days so far this year, matching the total from the 2017-18 school year.

School year Sudbury only Sudbury, Espanola, Massey Espanola and Massey only Manitoulin Island only entire region 2011-12 2 0 0 1 1 2012-13 0 4 0 2 4 2013-14 0 2 0 0 1 2014-15 1 0 0 0 0 2015-16 0 0 0 0 4 2016-17 0 4 0 1 2 2017-18 0 2 1 0 6 2018-19 (to Feb.5) 0 4 0 2 3

For the Algoma district, there have been eight days with cancelled school buses so far this winter, including three times they didn't run in the City of Sault Ste. Marie.

Numbers have not yet been provided by Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services.

Here's the breakdown for the North East Tri-Board:

School year North region (Matheson to Hearst) Central region (Timmins) South region (Temagami to Kirkland Lake) 2014-15 11 9 3 2015-16 4 5 10 2016-17 5 6 9 2017-18 6 6 10 2018-19 (to Feb. 5) 7 7 8

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium says school bus companies are docked 20 per cent of their fee on school bus cancellation days to account for the kilometres not being logged, and fuel not being used.

One of the biggest disruptions from all these bus cancellations has been for high school students writing exams.

At St. Charles College in Sudbury, exams were supposed to wrap up Jan. 29 and a new semester was to have begun Feb. 4.

Instead, the final exams will finally be written Tuesday morning and the new semester will get underway that afternoon.

"Well, it has been challenging rescheduling three exams, however we have been pulling together and trying to make decisions based on what's best for students," says principal Patty Mardero.

"I think the students are pretty anxious to get their exams done. It was important to us to support the students by not giving them two exams in one day, so I think the students do appreciate that."