Most northeastern Ontario highways remain open, but school buses cancelled

As of Friday morning, the majority of highways in northeastern Ontario have remained open, despite significant snowfall in some areas.

Only Highway 631, which goes north from White River to Palmquist was closed due to the winter storm.

It's also business as usual at regional airports. The Sault Ste. Marie Airport cancelled its Friday flights to and from Toronto. But all other flights are on schedule.

A number of school boards cancelled their bus services.

School buses are cancelled from Temagami up to Hearst, including in Timmins. Area schools are open with the exception of schools in Temagami, Kearns and Elk Lake.

Buses are also cancelled from West Nipissing over to Mattawa, including in North Bay. They're also cancelled south down to Parry Sound.

School boards in the Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie areas are also closed for the winter break this week.

