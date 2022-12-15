Winter forecast cancels buses some northeastern Ontario buses

School buses are cancelled on Manitoulin Island due to the forecast.

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium says it is due to "the mixed precipitation" expected to start on Thursday morning.

Area schools are open.

The consortium said parents in the Sudbury, Espanola and Massey districts should have a back-up plan for this afternoon, as "some rural routes and/or stops may be cancelled."

School buses are also cancelled in the Sault Ste. Marie area, including Batchawana, Goulias River and Searchmont. They're also cancelled on St. Joe Island, Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats and Thessalon. Buses are also not operating in the North Shore area, including Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake and Spanish.

Click here for bus updates from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium , covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.

for bus updates from the , covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas. Click here for bus updates from Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services , covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay.

for bus updates from , covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay. ​Click here for bus updates from Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation , covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins.

for bus updates from , covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins. Click here for bus updates from the Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Service , covering schools in all four boards in Sault Ste Marie, the Central Algoma area, the North Shore area as well as Chapleau, Wawa, Hornepayne and White River.

Wondering about road conditions around Ontario today? Check out this Ministry of Transportation website for information.