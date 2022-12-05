School buses cancelled in Timmins, Wawa areas due to weather

Some school buses in northeastern Ontario are cancelled due to the winter weather.

Buses are not running in Timmins, Matheson, Iroquois Falls and Cochrane. Buses are also cancelled in Wawa, White River and Dubreuilville. Area schools are open.

The weather is also impacting some highway travel in the region. Highway 17 is closed between Batchawana and Wawa. Highway 101 was closed between Chapleau and Wawa but has since re-opened.

Click here for bus updates from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium , covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.

for bus updates from the , covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas. Click here for bus updates from Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services , covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay.

for bus updates from , covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay. ​Click here for bus updates from Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation , covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins.

for bus updates from , covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins. Click here for bus updates from the Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Service , covering schools in all four boards in Sault Ste Marie, the Central Algoma area, the North Shore area as well as Chapleau, Wawa, Hornepayne and White River.

Wondering about road conditions around Ontario today? Check out this Ministry of Transportation website for information.