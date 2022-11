Winter weather causes highway closures, school bus cancellations

The weather has caused a few highway closures and school bus cancellations in northeastern Ontario.

School buses are cancelled from Temagami up to Hearst, including Timmins, Foyelet and Gogama.

Buses are also cancelled in Mattawa, South River, Britt, McDougall, the Town of Parry Sound and Mactier.

Schools are open, with the expection of schools in Kerns, Elk Lake and Temagami.

Highway 11 is closed from Hearst to Geraldton due to weather conditions. Highway 17 is closed from White River to Nipigon due to collisions. No detour is available on either highway.

Click here for bus updates from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium , covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.

for bus updates from the , covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas. Click here for bus updates from Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services , covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay.

for bus updates from , covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay. ​Click here for bus updates from Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation , covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins.

for bus updates from , covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins. Click here for bus updates from the Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Service , covering schools in all four boards in Sault Ste Marie, the Central Algoma area, the North Shore area as well as Chapleau, Wawa, Hornepayne and White River.

Wondering about road conditions around Ontario today? Check out this Ministry of Transportation website for information.