Extreme cold weather cancels school buses in Nipissing-Parry Sound, Temagami to Hearst

The extreme cold temperatures have cancelled school buses in parts of the northeast today.

The Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services is reporting school bus cancellations across its districts, including North Bay, West Nipissing, Mattawa and south to Parry Sound.

All schools remain open.

The Northeast Tri-Board Student Consortium says most school buses to schools in all four school boards are cancelled between Temagami and Hearst, including Timmins.

All schools within the area remain open, including Elk Lake, Kerns, and Temagami, which are normally closed when buses don't run.

Sudbury Student Services Consortium, covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.

Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services, covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay.

Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation, covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins.

Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Service, covering schools in all four boards in Sault Ste Marie, the Central Algoma area, the North Shore area as well as Chapleau, Wawa, Hornepayne and White River.

Wondering about road conditions around Ontario today? Check out this Ministry of Transportation website for information.