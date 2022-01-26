Bitter cold weather is preventing school busses from making their rounds for many students along the Highway 11 corridor, in the Nipissing district and the Sudbury-Manitoulin area Wednesday morning.

No buses with Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation are running between Temagami and Hearst or in Timmins.

Most of the school buses will also not be on the road today in the Nipissing-Parry Sound district, including North Bay, West Nipissing, Callander, Powassan, Mattawa and Parry Sound.

The frigid temperatures will also mean no school buses in the Sudbury-Manitoulin district on Wednesday morning, but they are expected to take kids home this afternoon.

At this time, all schools remain open for students who can get there safely.

Parents are reminded to arrange for transportation at the end of the day for those students if the routes are still cancelled.

Click here for bus updates from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium , covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.

for bus updates from the , covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas. Click here for bus updates from Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services , covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay.

for bus updates from , covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay. ​Click here for bus updates from Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation , covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins.

for bus updates from , covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins. Click here for bus updates from the Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Service , covering schools in all four boards in Sault Ste Marie, the Central Algoma area, the North Shore area as well as Chapleau, Wawa, Hornepayne and White River.

Wondering about road conditions around Ontario today? Check out this Ministry of Transportation website for information.