Bitter cold weather cancels school buses for much of northeastern Ontario on Wednesday
No school buses running Wednesday in Timmins, Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores and North Bay
Bitter cold weather is preventing school busses from making their rounds for many students along the Highway 11 corridor, in the Nipissing district and the Sudbury-Manitoulin area Wednesday morning.
No buses with Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation are running between Temagami and Hearst or in Timmins.
Most of the school buses will also not be on the road today in the Nipissing-Parry Sound district, including North Bay, West Nipissing, Callander, Powassan, Mattawa and Parry Sound.
The frigid temperatures will also mean no school buses in the Sudbury-Manitoulin district on Wednesday morning, but they are expected to take kids home this afternoon.
At this time, all schools remain open for students who can get there safely.
Parents are reminded to arrange for transportation at the end of the day for those students if the routes are still cancelled.
- Click here for bus updates from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium, covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.
- Click here for bus updates from Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services, covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay.
- Click here for bus updates from Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation, covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins.
- Click here for bus updates from the Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Service, covering schools in all four boards in Sault Ste Marie, the Central Algoma area, the North Shore area as well as Chapleau, Wawa, Hornepayne and White River.
Wondering about road conditions around Ontario today? Check out this Ministry of Transportation website for information.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?