Cold weather cancells school buses in Timmins, Hearst, Kapuskasing and Smooth Rock Falls
Three of four school boards in the region cancel student transportation
The Northeast Tri-Board has cancelled school busses in the Timmins, Hearst, Kapuskasing and Smooth Rock Falls area because of the extreme cold.
Three school boards say they won't run student transportation, including the District School Board Ontario North East, Northeastern Ontario Catholic District School Board and the Conseil Scolaire Publique Du Nord-Est.
The French Catholic school board continues to provide student transportation.
At this time, all schools remain open for students who can get there safely.
Parents are reminded that cancelled bus routes will not run in the afternoon; any students brought to school by other means must be picked up at the end of the school day.
- Click here for bus updates from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium, covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.
- Click here for bus updates from Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services, covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay.
- Click here for bus updates from Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation, covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins.
- Click here for bus updates from the Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Service, covering schools in all four boards in Sault Ste Marie, the Central Algoma area, the North Shore area as well as Chapleau, Wawa, Hornepayne and White River.
Wondering about road conditions around Ontario today? Check out this Ministry of Transportation website for information.
