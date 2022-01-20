Extreme cold cancels school buses in Parry Sound district

Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services is reporting school bus cancellations Thursday morning due to extreme cold.

Routes are cancelled from Britt to Parry Sound, as well as the area east of Parry Sound including Magnetawan and South River.

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium and the Northeast Tri-Board Student Consortium are also reporting a number of cancelled bus routes.

Som school buse delays are being reported in Sault Ste. Marie, but the Algoma and Huron-Superior Transportation Service says all transportation is running as scheduled for the rest of its service area.

Sudbury Student Services Consortium, covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.

Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services, covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay.

Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation, covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins.

Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Service, covering schools in all four boards in Sault Ste Marie, the Central Algoma area, the North Shore area as well as Chapleau, Wawa, Hornepayne and White River.

Wondering about road conditions around Ontario today? Check out this Ministry of Transportation website for information.