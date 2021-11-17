The Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation has cancelled school buses to schools in all areas, with the exception of the Parry Sound. This includes West Nipissing, North Bay, Mattawa and south to Parry Sound.

It's due to freezing rain and poor road conditions. Schools are open.

Cancelled bus routes will not run in the afternoon and any students brought to school this morning must be picked up at the end of the day.

Also, the North East Tri-Board Student Transportation service says school buses are cancelled to schools along Highway 11 between Temagami and Hearst, as well as in the City of Timmins.

Schools are open, with the exception of Kerns, Elk Lake and Temagami Public Schools.

There is also one bus route cancelled in Dubreuilville (Route N6) which serviced schools in Wawa.

This is from the Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Service.

Click here for bus updates from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium , covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.

for bus updates from Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services , covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay.

for bus updates from Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation , covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins.

for bus updates from the Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Service , covering schools in all four boards in Sault Ste Marie, the Central Algoma area, the North Shore area as well as Chapleau, Wawa, Hornepayne and White River.

Wondering about road conditions around Ontario today? Check out this Ministry of Transportation website for information.