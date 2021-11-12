The North East Tri-Board Student Transportation service says school buses are cancelled in the Hearst area due to the weather.

It says the cancellation applies to a variety of routes, including B-100, B-101W, B-102 and B-103.

According to Environment Canada, a special weather statement has been issued for that area as the first significant snowfall of the season is expected. It says by Saturday morning, "snowfall accumulations will likely be between 5 and 15 cm with some regions locally seeing higher amounts."

The transportation service is also reporting several school bus cancellations due to driver shortages, including some bus routes in Timmins, Kirkland Lake and Cobalt.

School bus cancellations due to driver shortages and COVID-19 exposures are also being reported in the Sudbury-area.

Neither the school bus group in North Bay or the Sault Ste. Marie areas are reporting cancellations this morning.

Click here for bus updates from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium , covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.

for bus updates from the , covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas. Click here for bus updates from Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services , covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay.

for bus updates from , covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay. ​Click here for bus updates from Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation , covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins.

for bus updates from , covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins. Click here for bus updates from the Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Service , covering schools in all four boards in Sault Ste Marie, the Central Algoma area, the North Shore area as well as Chapleau, Wawa, Hornepayne and White River.

Wondering about road conditions around Ontario today? Check out this Ministry of Transportation website for information.