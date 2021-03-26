School buses cancelled from North Bay to Parry Sound

School buses are cancelled in the following areas:

Britt and Nobel | Mactier, Humphrey, Rosseau | McDougall/Whitestone | East Parry Sound North - North of and including Hwy 522

Port Loring/Restoule

Nipissing/Commanda

Powassan/Trout Creek | East Parry Sound South - South of Hwy 522

South River/Sundridge

Burk's Falls/Magnetawan

Katrine/Emsdale/Kearney/Sprucedale/Novar | Town of Parry Sound | Redbridge/Thorne | Trout Lake / Four Mile Lake Rd | Callander, Bonfield, East Ferris | West Nipissing Ouest | North Bay | HWY 11 North | Mattawa

Click here for bus updates from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium , covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.

for bus updates from the , covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas. Click here for bus updates from Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services , covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay.

for bus updates from , covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay. ​Click here for bus updates from Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation , covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins.

for bus updates from , covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins. Click here for bus updates from the Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Service , covering schools in all four boards in Sault Ste Marie, the Central Algoma area, the North Shore area as well as Chapleau, Wawa, Hornepayne and White River.

Wondering about road conditions around Ontario today? Check out this Ministry of Transportation website for information.