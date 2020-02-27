School buses cancelled in Sudbury, Manitoulin, North Bay, Hearst to Temagami and Timmins
School buses are cancelled all around the northeast region thanks to a winter storm that is delivering plenty of blowing snow.
Bus consortiums cite poor road conditions, poor visibility due to storm
School buses are cancelled for the following:
- Sudbury, Espanola, Massey and Manitoulin and areas in between
Due to poor road conditions, poor visibility and in the interest of safety, all school related transportation services operating in the districts of SUDBURY, ESPANOLA, MASSEY AND MANITOULIN, are cancelled today. All schools will remain open, however NO transportation is provided.—@bus_info1
- North Bay, Mattawa, West Nipissing south to Parry Sound
- Hearst to Temagami including Timmins for all four boards
