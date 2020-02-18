School buses cancelled for Greater Sudbury, Manitoulin, North Bay, Mattawa, West Nipissing
The Sudbury Student Services Consortium and Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services cite poor road conditions and worsening weather for the school bus cancellations. Schools remain open.
Buses that go from Gogama to Timmins are also cancelled
School buses are cancelled today for the following:
- Sudbury, Espanola, Manitoulin and Massey ("this includes all areas such as St-Charles, Noëlville, Monetville, Markstay, Hagar, Warren, Wahnapitae, Coniston, Killarney, Whitefish, Whitefish River First Nations, Manitoulin Island, Onaping, Chelmsford, Capreol, Valley East, Garson, Chelmsford and Azilda")
February 18-Due to poor road conditions and in the interest of safety, all school related transportation services are cancelled today. All schools will remain open, however, NO transportation will be provided.—@bus_info1
- North Bay, Mattawa, West Nipissing
- East Parry Sound North - North of and including Hwy 522
- Port Loring/Restoule
- Nipissing/Commanda
- Powassan/Trout Creek | Redbridge/Thorne | Trout Lake / Four Mile Lake Rd | Callander, Bonfield, East Ferris | HWY 11 North |
- Buses that go from Gogama to Timmins are also cancelled READ MORE
- Click here for bus updates from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium, covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.
- Click here for bus updates from Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services, covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay.
- Click here for bus updates from Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation, covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins.
- Click here for bus updates from the Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Service, covering schools in all four boards in Sault Ste Marie, the Central Algoma area, the North Shore area as well as Chapleau, Wawa, Hornepayne and White River.
Wondering about road conditions around Ontario today? Check out this Ministry of Transportation website for information.