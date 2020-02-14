Deep freeze cancels buses in North Bay district, and from Temagami to Hearst
Extreme cold is keeping many school buses in the northeast region off the road this morning — and others may be running late.
Schools remain open
School buses are also cancelled for the following:
- West Nipissing, North Bay, Mattawa south to Parry Sound.
Busing in all areas cancelled due to extreme cold temperatures.—@NPSSTS
- Temagami to Hearst including Timmins
- Possible delays in the Greate Sudbury area
Cold weather this morning may affect some school buses and cause delays. Please ensure your children are dressed warmly and visit our website for delays.—@bus_info1
- Click here for bus updates from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium, covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.
- Click here for bus updates from Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services, covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay.
- Click here for bus updates from Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation, covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins.
- Click here for bus updates from the Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Service, covering schools in all four boards in Sault Ste Marie, the Central Algoma area, the North Shore area as well as Chapleau, Wawa, Hornepayne and White River.
Wondering about road conditions around Ontario today? Check out this Ministry of Transportation website for information.