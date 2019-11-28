School buses cancelled this morning for Sudbury — some areas cancelled for the day
School buses are cancelled this morning in Greater Sudbury, but they're running all day on Manitoulin Island and in Espanola and Massey. Buses are calso cancelled from Kirlkland Lake to Temagami.
School buses are also cancelled for the following:
- Greater Sudbury MORNING ONLY
- Manitoulin Island, Espanola and Massey ALL DAY
- Temagami to Iroquois Falls including Ramore and Matheson.
— Schools remain open except for Kerns, Elk Lake and Temagami
DUE TO POWER OUTAGES THESE SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED TODAY:
- Markstay Public School
- Ecole St-Antoine
- Ecole publique Rivière des Français
- Monetville Public School
- Click here for bus updates from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium, covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.
- Click here for bus updates from Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services, covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay.
- Click here for bus updates from Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation, covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins.
- Click here for bus updates from the Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Service, covering schools in all four boards in Sault Ste Marie, the Central Algoma area, the North Shore area as well as Chapleau, Wawa, Hornepayne and White River.
Wondering about road conditions around Ontario today? Check out this Ministry of Transportation website for information.