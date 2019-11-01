School buses cancelled for Sudbury, Manitoulin, West Nipissing, North Bay, Mattawa, etc
School bus cancellations for Friday Nov. 1, 2019
Poor weather, slippery road conditions cancel school buses for first time this new school year.
School buses are also cancelled for the following:
- Greater Sudbury, Espanola, Massey, Manitoulin Island: For the MORNING only. Buses will run this afternoon. Schools are open
- West Nipissing, North Bay, Mattawa, and south to Parry Sound
- Temagami to Kirkland Lake: for the French Catholic board only, others had a scheduled PD day
- Click here for bus updates from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium, covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.
- Click here for bus updates from Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services, covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay.
- Click here for bus updates from Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation, covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins.
- Click here for bus updates from the Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Service, covering schools in all four boards in Sault Ste Marie, the Central Algoma area, the North Shore area as well as Chapleau, Wawa, Hornepayne and White River.
Wondering about road conditions around Ontario today? Check out this Ministry of Transportation website for information.