SCHOOL BUSES
School buses cancelled for Sudbury, West Nipissing, North Bay, Mattawa, Parry Sound, Temagami to Kirkland Lake
School bus cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019
It's due to poor road conditions on side roads, snow accumulation, snow squalls, drifting
School buses are cancelled for the following:
- Greater Sudbury, Espanola, Massey: post secondary school exams will be rescheduled
- Buses are running on Manitoulin
- West Nipissing, North Bay, Mattawa, south to Parry Sound
- From Temagami to Kirkland Lake (for all four school boards)
- All schools are open, except Elk Lake, Kerns and Temagami Public Schools, which are closed
- Click here for bus updates from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium, covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.
- Click here for bus updates from Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services, covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay.
- Click here for bus updates from Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation, covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins.
- Click here for bus updates from the Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Service, covering schools in all four boards in Sault Ste Marie, the Central Algoma area, the North Shore area as well as Chapleau, Wawa, Hornepayne and White River.
Wondering about road conditions around Ontario today? Check out this Ministry of Transportation website for information.