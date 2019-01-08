SCHOOL BUSES
School buses cancelled for Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, North Bay, Timmins etc.
School bus cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019
Due to snow covered side roads and in the interest of safety, consortium says
School buses are cancelled for the following:
- Greater Sudbury, Espanola, Massey, Manitoulin:
- (this includes St-Charles, Noelville, Monetville, Markstay, Hagar, Warren, Killarney, Whitefish, Whitefish River First Nation)
- North Bay, West Nipissing, Mattawa, Parry Sound
- Temagami north through Timmins to Hearst
- Sault Ste. Marie, Central Algoma and North Shore
- (includes the Goulais River and areas north of the Sault)
- Click here for bus updates from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium, covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.
- Click here for bus updates from Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services, covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay.
- Click here for bus updates from Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation, covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins.
- Click here for bus updates from the Algoma District School Board, covering schools in all four boards in Sault Ste Marie, the Central Algoma area, the North Shore area as well as Chapleau, Wawa, Hornepayne and White River.
Wondering about road conditions around Ontario today? Check out this Ministry of Transportation website for information.