School buses cancelled for Hearst. Kapuskasing, Smooth Rock Falls, Redbridge, Hwy 11 North
Icy road conditions have cancelled buses this morning in Hearst, Kapuskasing and Smooth Rocks Falls and also for Redbridge/Thorne area and Highway 11 North.
School buses are cancelled for the following:
- Redbridge/Thorne and Hwy 11 North
- Hearst, Kapuskasing, Smooth Rocks Falls (this includes schools in the French Catholic board as well)
- Click here for bus updates from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium, covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.
- Click here for bus updates from Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services, covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay.
- Click here for bus updates from Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation, covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins.
- Click here for bus updates from the Algoma District School Board, covering schools in all four boards in Sault Ste Marie, the Central Algoma area, the North Shore area as well as Chapleau, Wawa, Hornepayne and White River.
Wondering about road conditions around Ontario today? Check out this Ministry of Transportation website for information.