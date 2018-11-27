SCHOOL BUSES
School buses cancelled for Sudbury, North Bay, West Nipissing, Parry Sound, etc
A winter storm has cancelled buses this morning in the Sudbury, North Bay, West Nipissing, Parry Sound areas, and then from Temagami to Cochrane. NOTE: Buses ARE running on Manitoulin Island.
School buses are cancelled for the following:
- Greater Sudbury, Espanola, Massey:
- (this includes St-Charles, Noelville, Monetville, Markstay, Hagar, Warren, Killarney, Whitefish, Whitefish River First Nations)
- *Buses are running on Manitoulin Island
- North Bay, West Nipissing, Parry Sound, Mattawa, Britt, etc
- Temagami to Cochrane
- (this includes schools in the French Catholic board as well)
- Click here for bus updates from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium, covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.
- Click here for bus updates from Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services, covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay.
- Click here for bus updates from Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation, covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins.
- Click here for bus updates from the Algoma District School Board, covering schools in all four boards in Sault Ste Marie, the Central Algoma area, the North Shore area as well as Chapleau, Wawa, Hornepayne and White River.
Wondering about road conditions around Ontario today? Check out this Ministry of Transportation website for information.