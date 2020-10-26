The new school year is fast approaching, with a little more than three weeks left of summer vacation.

School boards across Ontario are releasing their return to school plans while we're still dealing with the pandemic. The new school year will still include health and safety measures and protocols to deal with COVID-19.

Last week the province released its Health, safety and operational guidance for schools (2021-2022). School boards will use this as a guide to create their own specific reopening plan.

The Rainbow District School Board launched its Reopening Guide during a special board meeting Tuesday night.

Rainbow Board covers all English public schools across Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.

Education Director Norm Blaseg says remote learning will still be an option, but in-person learning is important for students' mental health.

"We know that being fully engaged in school through clubs, sports and music is an important component of the overall school experience. So we are pleased that some of the restrictions are being eased," he said.

"Once again this year we will balance structure, schedule, and stability with safety."

Norm Blaseg is the outgoing director of education at the Rainbow District School Board, the English public board in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin. He will retire at the end of August. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Blaseg says the board's guide is subject to change based on public health data on rate of infection, transmission and vaccination, management of COVID-19 in schools and further direction from the Ministry of Education and guidance from public health.

"Experience has taught us that we need to be flexible in order to remain responsive," Blaseg said.

Parents with students in Rainbow schools have until Aug. 16 to complete a survey, which asks whether their children will be attending school in-person or remotely this school year.

Blaseg says there will only be one opportunity to transition between remote and in person in February 2022.

Lesleigh Dye is director of education at District School Board Ontario North East, which covered English public schools from Temagami north to Hearst. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

Lesleigh Dye, director of education for District School Board Ontario North East (DSB1), says her school board is using a hybrid model for learning this year, of either in-person and remote learning.

"We made the decision to go with hybrid because we had so much transition last year," she said, adding that some students who had four or five teachers virtually.

"Because families were changing their minds as COVID was changing."

Parents with students in DSB1 schools must confirm by Aug. 18, which type of learning they want for their children throughout the entire year. There will be no transition dates.

"We would like for them to commit to the year because it's so much for the student in terms of the routine for them, but it's also easier on the classroom teachers and the class," Dye said.

First and foremost we want our students in-person. We know that there are benefits to that. - Lesleigh Dye, director of education, District School Board Ontario North East

"First and foremost we want our students in-person. We know that there are benefits to that. But we also appreciate that some families may not be in a position to allow their children in person," she said.

Dye says that over the past year work has been going on to improve ventilation at all DSB1 schools. Last year filters were replaced, and the school board doubled replacement rates.

Eased restrictions to help with mental health

Blaseg told school board trustees that one of the biggest priorities this year — aside from the health and safety of students and staff — is to safely reconnect, with an ongoing focus on mental health.

Other continued measures for the new school year within Rainbow schools are that masks are still mandatory; students will still be in cohorts; Everyone still must contact daily COVID-19 self screening before leaving home, and practice good hand hygiene while at school. The schools will also be cleaned and disinfected regularly.

The new reopening guide allows for visitors to schools, while the use of lockers and cubbies will be permitted. Play structures will be open, and clubs, activities, sports teams and extracurriculars will resume again.

Blaseg says community use of Rainbow schools or its facilities will be reviewed and phased-in.

"Rainbow students' activities will be the first priority," he said.

School boards in Ontario are also waiting for further direction from the province on how to manage a confirmed COVID case in a school, particularly when it comes to vaccinated versus unvaccinated students.