A school trustee who has been banned from attending any board meetings says he plans to take this seat later this month.

The English public Rainbow District School Board voted unanimously last month to censure Manitoulin Island trustee Larry Killens.

The motion accuses Killens of "inappropriate interactions" that could include undermining board decisions, sharing confidential information and making false comments about board members and staff.

It also says that since this is the sixth time Killens has violated the code of conduct, he will banned from attending any board meetings until Nov. 30, when his term ends. He is not running for re-election.

Doreen Dewar is the chair of the Rainbow District School Board. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Killens says he has never been told exactly what he did wrong and knows of only one time when he was accused of violating the code of conduct.

He says he has asked the board for more details and was refused, prompting him to file a Freedom of Information request.

"The reason for the ban is to keep me quiet. I ask some very tough questions. Hard questions," says the retired police officer, who has been a trustee for nearly 20 years.

"They cannot remove me for the term they did. They are cheating the people who voted for me."

Killens says he does plan to take his seat at the next Rainbow school board meeting on August 28th.

The Rainbow District School Board says that Killens has been censured for violating the code of conduct for trustees, but hasn't released many details. (CBC)

Rainbow board chair Doreen Dewar declined an interview, but said in a statement that the decision to censure Killens was not taken lightly.

Killens says even if he is guilty of a violation, the law only permits trustees to be banned from individual meetings or from sitting on committees, not a five-month prohibition.

His MPP, Algoma-Manitoulin New Democrat Michael Mantha raised the issue at Queen's Park last week, but told the legislature that the education minister told him she was not going to get involved in an internal school board dispute.

Charles Pascal, a former deputy minister of education who now teaches in the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto, says while a ban like this is very rare, the board has the power to enforce its own code of conduct.

"This all boils down to the consequences being applied here, does that fit with that the individual's alleged to have done?" he says.