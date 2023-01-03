Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board employees likely affected by cyber attack

Employees with the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board have likely had their personal information compromised due to a cyber attack.

On Dec. 15 the school board cancelled all classes due to what it called a "cyber incident" at that time.

In a new update posted to the school board's website, director of education Danny Viotto and board chair Gary Trembinski said perpetrators compromised their network and were likely able to steal information about people employed there between 2019 and 2022. That information would include their social insurance numbers, date of birth, compensation and banking information.

"We have also been working with experts to address the privacy issue that we first acknowledged last month," the update said.

The update said students and parents could also be affected by the data breach, but it will take time for security experts to determine to what extent they might have been impacted.

"We will continue to be transparent and will notify those affected as appropriate and in light of our findings," the update said.

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board includes schools in Sault Ste. Marie, Espanola, Elliot Lake and several other towns in the Algoma district.

Employees with the school board will receive a free two-year subscription to a credit monitoring service in "an attempt to give peace of mind."

CBC News contacted the school board for more details about the cyber attack, but did not hear back.

Police in Sault Ste Marie says they received a report but officers are not currently investigating.