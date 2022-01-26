A government web page reporting the number of student and teacher absences across Ontario may be misleading the public, a Sudbury school board trustee says.

Michael Bellmore, vice president of the Ontario Catholic School Trustee's Association, said the numbers on the Ontario government's website, though posted under the headline "COVID-19: school closures and absenteeism" aren't giving parents the full story about the high rates.

"I think it can be a little bit misleading from the perspective that those absences are not strictly related to COVID or anything dealing with COVID," Bellmore said.

Ontario schools report staff and student absences daily, but the province doesn't break down the reasons behind those absences, which could include bus cancellations or students staying home during snow days, according to the government's web site.

For example, St. Charles College, a secondary school in Sudbury, has enrolment of approximately 1,200 students and 100 staff. On the government's web site, the school reported an absent rate of 45.2 per cent on Jan. 24.

But COVID-19 likely wasn't the cause, at least not for all the reported absences.

"Students will be transitioning to the next semester in a few weeks," Bellmore said. "So this is the time of the year where students are staying at home to complete culminating activities, their exam studying and prep."

"The classes, in some cases, are complete," he added. "The curriculum has been taught. So now it's just doing primaries to get prepared for exams or doing their culminating tasks."

Adding to the elevated figures are bus route cancellations. The Sudbury Student Service Consortium, which runs bus routes for all school boards in the Greater Sudbury area, cancelled 20 routes on Jan. 26 alone, citing bus driver absences.

ROUTE CANCELLATIONS: Please note that both AM & PM parts of the following Routes are cancelled due to bus drivers' absences - L017, L103, L111, L118, LW254, L365, L608, L618, L850, L874, N307, N407, NW427, N437, N443, N449, N456, N507, N519 and N750. —@bus_info1

"The bus run issue can't just be squarely laid on on COVID scenario," Bellmore said. "We were having bus issues pre-COVID, and it's a provincial concern."

"It still impacts your total absences for the day because again, in some situations, a family isn't able to get a student to class because there's either no morning or no afternoon transportation."

Bellmore said he has no qualms with the reported data, saying the numbers themselves are accurate. But he has concerns that people, especially parents, may be looking at the numbers and drawing unfair conclusions.

"There's all kinds of stuff circulating out there, particularly in the social media world, and it's not necessarily all accurate," he said.

"Storytelling happens. The data gets released, somebody re-releases it or copies a link or adds their perspective, and the next thing you know, it's like storytelling. It grows and grows and grows."

The boards, Bellmore said, continue to monitor the situation, but he said he's remaining "cautiously optimistic" that the worst is behind them.

"I suspect things are still going to happen, but it's paramount in all of this for us as a board is to ensure the safety and health and well-being of our students, their families and our employees," he said.

Unqualified teachers set to plug staffing shortages

But that doesn't mean that schools haven't felt the pinch when it comes to staffing.

The Sudbury Catholic District School Board is hiring "unqualified teachers," to fill the ranks of missing educators. That means students may be in class with instructors who have post-secondary education, and can pass a police check, but aren't certified by the Ontario College of Teachers.

"There's a process," Bellmore said. "It's not just, 'oh, you look like you'd make a great teacher for the day. Can you come on in and teach?' They need a criminal background check. They have to have a minimum educational requirement. They have to go through an interview process so individual schools will create that pool and call on it in extreme cases."

The pool of unqualified teachers can only be called upon when the regular pool of supply teachers has been depleted, Bellmore said.

"Basically it's at the discretion of those local schools who have created that pool as to which qualified individuals they'll hire for the purposes of taking over the classroom for the day."

Sudbury's largest school board, Rainbow District School Board, said in an email to CBC News it has no plans to hire unqualified teachers, but will extend opportunities to people in the field, like students in teachers' college, to help plug some holes.

The Algoma District School Board in Sault Ste. Marie said it plans to hire unqualified individuals, and so far has almost 80 on their list of potential teachers, while District School Board 1 in Timmins said while they have hired unqualified teachers during this school year, they have not hired anyone yet in 2022.

Other school boards in northern Ontario did not respond to CBC's calls or emails.