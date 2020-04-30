The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from the Catholic Church concerning damages awarded to a former Sudbury high school student.

Lawyer Rob Talach says Father Hodgson Marshall was convicted of sexually abusing his client, Rod MacLeod, who was a student at St. Charles College from 1963-1967.

In 2011, Marshall was ultimately convicted of abusing 17 young people over his 38-year career. He served two years in federal prison and died in 2014.

Talach said today's Supreme Court decision puts a definitive end to the long legal battle, and upholds the judgement on damages of more than $2.5 million dollars, including $500,000 in punitive damages.

"The outcome is a victory for not only Mr. MacLeod but also all victims of sexual abuse in Canada," Talach said in a release. "The law is now friendlier to victims and tougher on their perpetrators."

A call to the Basilian Fathers in Toronto has not been returned.

The Basilians are a Roman Catholic Religious Order of priests who operate on three continents, including Canada and the United States, with their headquarters located in Toronto.

MacLeod also commented on today's decision:

"I hope this final victory will give hope to other sexual abuse victims to come forward and seek justice through the Courts. It is possible to achieve justice in Canada."