What do you get when you cross a pontoon with a sauna?

A northeastern Ontario business owner has answered that question with a unique creation he calls the "sauntoon".

Daniel Cedolia owns Loonie Toons Pontoons and Powersports in Desbarats, around 50 kilometres southeast of Sault Ste. Marie.

Shortly after his business opened in 2014, he received a strange request from a customer. They wanted to have a sauna built on a pontoon boat.

Sauntoon 0:23 Loonie Toons Pontoons and Powersports in Desbarats,Ontario, built their first 'sauntoon' in 2015. Video credit: Daniel Cedolia 0:23

Cedolia jumped at the opportunity to combine two northern Ontario pastimes. In 2015, his team built the first sauntoon.

"We built it as a double decker, so you could actually control the boat from the top deck and you could drive it like a boat," he said. "It's fully navigable with lights, a horn, a steering wheel and motors. It's a head turner for sure."

A second 'sauntoon'

The first boat was such a success, Cedolia's company started work on a second sauntoon in 2018. By then the business had grown with a focus on selling new and used pontoons. They had less time to devote to their creative side project, so it took three years to complete the second one.

The second 'sauntoon' was completed in 2021. (Supplied by Daniel Cedolia)

But the second sauntoon was finally ready by the spring of 2021.

Cedolia said they learned a lot of lessons from their first endeavour. The original sauntoon had to be retrofitted with larger pontoons that could support the weight of a sauna.

"Once we did that, it was super buoyant, which allowed us to put more people on it as well," he said.

Cedolia said he likes to make people happy, and hopes that is what his boats will achieve.