A new program to pay parking tickets and help children in need is set to be launched in 2019 in Sault Ste. Marie.

People who get parking tickets next holiday season will be able to bring in a toy of equal or greater value instead of paying the ticket.

The city says it's based on a similar program in Orillia. So far, $30,000 worth of toys have been given to children in need in that city.

"Council doesn't always have to create great ideas, they just have to recognize good ideas," Paul Christian, a city councillor said.

"That's what this is."

He adds he hopes the program will be in place by next Christmas. City staff are currently preparing a report with the goal to have the program start next year and run annually afterwards.