Police in Sault Ste. Marie continue to investigate after four people died of suspected opioid overdoses last week.

The deaths all happened within a four day period.

Constable Sonny Spina says police aren't sure if the deaths are connected, as they all happened in different areas of the city.

However, he says police are working to determine if the opioids came from the same source.

"It very well could have happened and that's definitely something that our officers are looking into," he said.

"Although these deaths are going to be investigated under the coroner's act, our officers are still going to continue to investigate to try and determine where the drugs potentially came from that were contributing to the death of these individuals."

Spina says the coroner is now scheduling autopsies to determine the exact cause of death.

"If at any time during an investigation things turn to an element that appears to be criminal in nature, it will flip over to the police and we'll continue that [criminal] investigation," he said.​

Spina says if you or someone you know uses illicit drugs, to have a Naloxone kit. That drug temporarily reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.