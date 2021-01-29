Sault Ste. Marie youngster catches city council's attention with his plan to improve local sliding hill
A 9-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has caught the attention of city council for his plan for improvements to a local sliding hill.
Charlie Ellis Lachapelle-Smith wants to make Finn Hill more accessible — partly inspired by his grandma, who just had knee surgery, and has a hard time climbing the icy hill.
"She got new knees and she couldn't come up the hill with me, so I wanted to make it so that she can have fun with me, while also being on the hill," he told Jan Lakes, of CBC's Morning North.
"I know a lot of people in Ontario have the same thing, so I also wanted them to also have that too."
He says there are others with disabilities who can't use the hill right now — so he's asked council to consider a tow rope.
He would also like to see other improvements.
"I also wanted to make it so that we had 5 cent sleds, so that people who couldn't afford the sleds, they could bring 5 cents and get a sled for an hour."
Lachapelle-Smith is also suggesting a warming station and some washrooms.
Council has considered the proposal and will make improvements, such as adding washrooms. A report did show that the hill was too short for a tow rope but they are looking at other options.
Tap the player to listen to the interview.
With files from Jan Lakes
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.