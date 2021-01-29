Skip to Main Content
Sault Ste. Marie youngster catches city council's attention with his plan to improve local sliding hill

Sault Ste. Marie's council is making improvements to a sliding hill after receiving a letter from 9-year-old Charlie Ellis Lachapelle-Smith.
Charlie Ellis Lachapelle-Smith's wish to make Finn Hill more accessible for winter sliding activities has prompted Sault Ste. Marie council to consider making improvements. (Sherri Smith/Submitted)

A 9-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has caught the attention of city council for his plan for improvements to a local sliding hill.

Charlie Ellis Lachapelle-Smith wants to make Finn Hill more accessible — partly inspired by his grandma, who just had knee surgery, and has a hard time climbing the icy hill.

"She got new knees and she couldn't come up the hill with me, so I wanted to make it so that she can have fun with me, while also being on the hill," he told Jan Lakes, of CBC's Morning North.

"I know a lot of people in Ontario have the same thing, so I also wanted them to also have that too."

He says there are others with disabilities who can't use the hill right now — so he's asked council to consider a tow rope.
He would also like to see other improvements.

Charlie Ellis Lachapelle-Smith and his grandmother, Bonita Radford, on Finn Hill in Sault Ste. Marie. (Sherri Smith/Submitted)

"I also wanted to make it so that we had 5 cent sleds, so that people who couldn't afford the sleds, they could bring 5 cents and get a sled for an hour."

Lachapelle-Smith is also suggesting a warming station and some washrooms.

Council has considered the proposal and will make improvements, such as adding washrooms. A report did show that the hill was too short for a tow rope but they are looking at other options.

Morning North6:49A 9-year-old in the Sault Ste. Marie has convinced city council to make his local sliding hill better
If you have an idea to make your community better, don't be too shy to tell your mayor and council. 9-year-old Charlie Ellis Lachapelle-Smith did it and now his sliding hill in Sault Ste. Marie might get some attention. The CBC's Jan Lakes spoke with him about the changes he'd like to see. She also spoke with his mother. 6:49

With files from Jan Lakes

