A 9-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has caught the attention of city council for his plan for improvements to a local sliding hill.

Charlie Ellis Lachapelle-Smith wants to make Finn Hill more accessible — partly inspired by his grandma, who just had knee surgery, and has a hard time climbing the icy hill.

"She got new knees and she couldn't come up the hill with me, so I wanted to make it so that she can have fun with me, while also being on the hill," he told Jan Lakes, of CBC's Morning North.

"I know a lot of people in Ontario have the same thing, so I also wanted them to also have that too."

He says there are others with disabilities who can't use the hill right now — so he's asked council to consider a tow rope.

He would also like to see other improvements.

Charlie Ellis Lachapelle-Smith and his grandmother, Bonita Radford, on Finn Hill in Sault Ste. Marie. (Sherri Smith/Submitted)

"I also wanted to make it so that we had 5 cent sleds, so that people who couldn't afford the sleds, they could bring 5 cents and get a sled for an hour."

Lachapelle-Smith is also suggesting a warming station and some washrooms.

Council has considered the proposal and will make improvements, such as adding washrooms. A report did show that the hill was too short for a tow rope but they are looking at other options.

