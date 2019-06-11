Louise Robillard didn't think twice when she went to go for a walk on her Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. property with her dog Shelby in April of last year.

What she didn't realize is the walk would end up in a bear attack that resulted in her dog being honoured as a hero.

Robillard was walking on the trail with Shelby when she saw three bear cubs ahead of her. She looked but couldn't see the mother bear.

"All of a sudden, [the mother bear] just charged," she said. "Shelby just stood her ground in front of me."

The bear charged at Shelby and both fell into the bush. Robillard says she could hear Shelby howling as she herself screamed.

Her husband, Andy Chyc, had gotten a call from a neighbour warning them about a bear. He went out to tell Robillard and heard screaming. Initially, he thought it was Robillard but then realized it was Shelby when the screaming stopped. Both Chyc and Robillard feared the worst had happened and that Shelby was gone.

Robillard wanted to head back, but Chyc wanted to leave the area as he didn't know what the bear would do next.

"Coming back from the edge of the field, all of a sudden there's Shelby, just walking, heading for home," he said.

Shelby was seriously injured so they helped her home and immediately phoned the animal hospital.

Shelby had serious injuries after protecting her owner from a bear. (Submitted by Purina)

As a result of the attack, Shelby had extensive injuries needed several surgeries. However, she has since recovered and is now doing well.

Robillard says she used to call that day 'her lucky day.'

"But then I take that back because it just doesn't seem right to say it's your lucky day when your dog had to go through that," she said.

Shelby sits with her owners Andy Chyc and Louise Robillard. (Submitted by Purina)

"She put her life on the line to try and save mine. I would have never expected that of her, of any dog."

Shelby is one of three dogs in Canada to be honoured this year by Purina. The company says it gives out the awards to animals who have "outstanding life-saving acts of courage and heroism."