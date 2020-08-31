Sault Ste. Marie's mayor is unhappy with back-to-school safety, and he's tweeting about it

The mayor of Sault Ste. Marie says the province can do more to make sure kids are safe as they get ready to go back to school during amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christian Provenzano made the comments on Twitter over the weekend.

In a Tweet directed at Education Minister Stephen Lecce, Provenzao says in his city, more than 60 additional teachers are needed — and the boards only received enough money to hire three.

Provenzano said funding is also needed to reduce class sizes and space out kids.

He said there's more the education minister and premier can do to make the return to school safer.

In <a href="https://twitter.com/CitySSM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CitySSM</a> alone, the Public/Catholic boards need 60+ additional teachers. They collectively received funding for three additional teachers, no funding for the new tech infrastructure required, no funding to effectively reduce class sizes and/or ensure kids have more space. (2) —@MayorProvenzano

"There is very clearly a lot more you and @fordnation can do to make sure kids are safe. Until you do those things, you are in no position to say you will do 'whatever it takes'," he tweeted.

"I wish you were and you should but you are not."

Last week, the province unveiled its outbreak plan for schools. The plan details under which circumstances children will be sent home, how a positive COVID-19 test will affect a child's class cohort and what it would take for an entire school to be closed due to infection rates.

At the time, Lecce further assured parents if they chose to send their kids to school this September, their health would be put first.

"Know if your child returns to school, they will be safe," said Lecce.