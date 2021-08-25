RIDING PROFILE: What you need to know about Sault Ste. Marie

The riding of Sault Ste Marie covers 5,921 square kilometres and has a population of 80,371, most of it in the City of Sault Ste. Marie.

The local economy is anchored by steel manufacturers Algoma Steel and Tenaris Algoma Tubes. In recent years, there have been hopes that a ferrochrome smelter to process ore from the Ring of Fire could bring hundreds of jobs to the city, but some have environmental concerns about the project.

In a rematch of sorts, incumbent Liberal MP Terry Sheehan will be facing Conservative candidate Sonny Spina, who he defeated in the 2019 federal election by 2,877 votes.

Who's running in Sault Ste. Marie

Marie Morin-Strom, New Democratic Party

Marie Morin-Strom will be representing the New Democratic Party in the riding of Sault Ste. Marie. (Facebook: Marie Morin-Strom)

Marie Morin-Strom is a high school teacher and union leader from Sault Ste. Marie. Her father, Karl Morin-Strom, represented the same riding at Queen's Park from 1985 to 1990.

"I'm proud of the work that I've done in my career to help students, teachers and families. But I want to do more. I want to use the skills that I have developed as an educator and a union leader to help our community, to get access to quality, affordable housing, to pharmacare, dental care and mental health care. I want to work to make sure every Canadian has clean water to drink and clean air to breathe now and into the future. And I want to do this for my own son and for all children across the country."

Terry Sheehan, Liberal Party of Canada

Terry Sheehan is running for re-election in the Sault Ste. Marie riding. (Facebook: Terry Sheehan MP)

First elected as MP in 2015, Sheehan served as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages. Before that he was a long-serving city councillor in Sault Ste. Marie.

"Moving forward, I have four-point plan for the Sault build on our $750 billion investment in the area to create jobs and protect the environment, continue to make the Sault a leader in fighting climate change and achieve net zero by 2050. And of course, keeping us safe by finishing the fight on COVID-19 and reducing crime. Make life more affordable for you by making it easier to buy a home and by reducing child care costs to just $10 a day."

Sonny Spina, Conservative Party of Canada

Sonny Spina is the Conservative candidate for Sault Ste. Marie. (Submitted by Sonny Spina)

Sonny Spina, born and raised in Sault Ste. Marie, was a police officer for 25 years, where he served as detective and media relations officer. He is now managing director of a private security firm and also sits as chair of the Algoma Family Services Foundation.

Kasper Makowski, People's Party of Canada

Kasper Makowski is running for the People's Party of Canada in Sault Ste. Marie. (People's Party of Canada)

Kasper Makowski is a first-generation Canadian born of Polish parents. With experience working for the Ministry of Natural Resources and an education in law enforcement, he now runs a construction company.

Sault Ste. Marie (Ontario) Candidate Party Vote % Sara McCleary New Democratic Party 9,459 22.7 Geo McLean Green Party of Canada 1,809 4.3 Terry Sheehan Liberal Party of Canada 16,284 39.1 Sonny Spina Conservative Party of Canada 13,407 32.2 Amy Zuccato People's Party of Canada 741 1.8 Total 41,700 100.00

Official Voting Results - General Election (October 21, 2019)

Official Voting Results - General Election (October 19, 2015)