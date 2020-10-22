Sault Ste. Marie Police investigating fatal crash

Sault Ste. Marie police are reporting a 20-year-old man has died after a single vehicle crash on Goulais Ave.

They say the vehicle left the roadway, striking a culvert in the 1100 block of the roadway, just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 21.

The man, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.