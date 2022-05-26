The two candidates squaring off in a re-match of one of the closest races from the 2018 provincial election took very different approaches to a debate Thursday night.

Progressive Conservative Ross Romano, who held onto his seat by just 400 votes four years ago, listed off all the ways he has lifted the "black cloud" that was over Sault Ste. Marie before he was elected in 2017.

"Six years ago when I was serving as a city councillor, we couldn't even get a return phone call from the Liberal-NDP coalition government," he said during a Zoom debate hosted by the local chamber of commerce.

He mentioned the millions of dollars in government funding he's delivered for everything from new electric furnaces at the Algoma steel mill to a new $33 million west-end community centre, plus how proud he is of bringing in new addiction services and extending student loans to Indigenous learners.

"It's really a testament to having a seat at the table," said the former PC cabinet minister.

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford has made several trips to Sault Ste. Marie in recent months to support MPP Ross Romano, who narrowly held onto the seat in 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

But Romano also spent much of his allotted time attacking the New Democrats and their leader, Andrea Horwath.

"Andrea is against development of the Ring of Fire. Andrea is against the development of mines," he said.

"Andrea Horwath wants to increase the cost of gas by 35 cents."

"I know Ross is busy, I guess he must have missed the press conference we did last week on northern gas prices and how we're going to regulate the price of gas," answered NDP candidate Michele McCleave-Kennedy.

She concentrated more on what she would do to build more affordable housing, provide more help for kids with autism and address the addiction crisis, which she says is the top local issue.

"There's a concern about the healthiness of our community across our community and how we get services," said McCleave-Kennedy, who as a rookie candidate nearly unseated Romano in the 2018 race.

"We would all agree and disagree on different parts of our platforms, but we all agree there's an issue and we have to look after the people in our community and get them the help when they need the help."

Sault Ste. Marie New Democrat candidate Michele McCleave-Kennedy (Michele McCleave-Kennedy)

But as a party, the NDP did attack Romano by press release this week, demanding he return the $5,100 that Progressive Conservative party donors paid for his Toronto parking space and accusing him of living in Sudbury, not Sault Ste. Marie.

Romano has spoken in the past about how his wife has been appointed as a judge in Sudbury and his family has a home there, as well as in the Sault.

He didn't address the attack during the debate, but did mention how he's pleased to have broadband internet at his Sault Ste. Marie home now, giving credit to his government for expanding those services across the city.

The only other candidate to take part in the debate was independent Naomi Sayers, who attempted to run as a Liberal before being rejected by the party.

"I won't form government. I won't pass a budget. But I can bring an important vote down on this important issues," said Sayers, adding that the addiction crisis is also a top priority for her.

Sault Ste. Marie lawyer Naomi Sayers is running as an independent candidate in the city. She applied to run for the Ontario Liberals, but the party said they could not vet her social media in time. (Submitted by Naomi Sayers)

"So I think I'm the only candidate that has a platform that is uniquely local and prioritizes the citizens."

Also on the ballot in Sault Ste. Marie are Liberal candidate Liam Hancock, Keagan Gilfillan of the Green Party and Shane Pankhurst of the New Blue Party.