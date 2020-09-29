Avoid non-essential travel this weekend, Sault Ste. Marie infection control doc says
Sault doctor implores people to 'be safe this Thanksgiving weekend'
Northern Ontario may have a dramatically lower incidence of COVID-19 cases than Toronto, Peel and Ottawa, but an infection control doctor in Sault Ste. Marie wants to see more restrictions in the region.
Dr. Lucas Castellani, who works at the Sault Area Hospital, recently signed a letter with the Ontario Hospital Association that urges the province to put restrictions on gatherings in places like restaurants and places of worships.
Castellani says there should be no non-essential travel between the north and the south, especially this weekend.
"Probably we're lucky in the north, that we haven't had as many cases. But if things get out of control in southern Ontario, which they're starting to do so, we may unfortunately be stuck restricting things up here as well."
Castellani is hoping the province will soon impose limits on indoor dining, bars, and gyms in Toronto, which might prevent cases from spreading north.
He spoke with CBC's Up North radio show host Jonathan Pinto about his concerns on Tuesday's show.
Hey Algoma!! Be safe this Thanksgiving weekend. Also, avoid nonessential travel. If students/family are coming to visit from a high risk area - reconsider please - % positivity in places like Toronto ~4% (higher than NYC at height of their crisis). It’s up to all of us!! <a href="https://t.co/yxBr7J3bsg">https://t.co/yxBr7J3bsg</a>—@pukears
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.