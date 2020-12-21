Second man arrested for alleged Nov. 25th kidnapping

Police in Sault Ste. Marie say they've arrested a 38-year-old for kidnapping.

They allege that, on Nov. 25, the accused and another man, previously arrested, approached a person in a vehicle, forced them into the vehicle, injected them with a substance, drove them back to a residence, restrained them and threatened them.

The victim was able to escape on Nov. 28 and notify police.

The accused was located on Dec. 18 and arrested. He has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, administering a noxious thing, uttering threats, assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous person and breach of recognizance.

He is in custody, waiting for a bail hearing.