Sault Ste. Marie man, 52, arrested for alleged kidnapping

Police in Sault Ste. Marie say they've arrested a 52-year-old man on kidnapping and other criminal charges.

Investigators allege that on Nov. 25, the man forced the victim into a car and injected them with a substance.

He then allegedly drove the victim to a house and restrained them.

Police say the victim escaped after three days. The accused was arrested Dec. 14.

After a search, police found the accused to be in possession of a single round of ammunition while prohibited from possessing ammunition.

Sault police say the man is charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, administering a noxious substance, uttering threats, assault and possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order. He is in custody, waiting for a bail hearing.